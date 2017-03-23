Owens Corning (OC) Insider Brian Chambers Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. 374,134 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/owens-corning-oc-insider-brian-chambers-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,758,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,661,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,382,000 after buying an additional 405,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,131,000 after buying an additional 424,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,504,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,726,000 after buying an additional 114,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 1,847,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 89,667 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.