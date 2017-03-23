Owens Corning (OC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) traded up 0.416% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.505. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,685 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.037 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In other news, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

