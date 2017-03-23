Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (OSG) Major Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen Sells 65,253 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 65,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $277,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,087,440.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 128,497 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $553,822.07.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) traded up 1.49% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 186,431 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company’s market capitalization is $290.30 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/overseas-shipholding-group-inc-class-a-osg-major-shareholder-bluemountain-capital-managemen-sells-65253-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A during the third quarter valued at $10,900,000. Oxford Asset Management boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 331,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 99,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 381.8% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag.

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.