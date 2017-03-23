Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (OSG) Major Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen Sells 128,497 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 128,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $553,822.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,667,633 shares in the company, valued at $41,667,498.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 65,253 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $277,325.25.
Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) traded up 1.856% on Thursday, hitting $4.115. The stock had a trading volume of 179,528 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $291.37 million.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 42.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A during the third quarter worth $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A during the third quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag.
