OvaScience Inc (OVAS) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated their hold rating on shares of OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OvaScience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) traded down 1.512% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.694. The stock had a trading volume of 878,809 shares. OvaScience has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The stock’s market cap is $60.38 million.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm earned $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 11,642.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OvaScience will post ($1.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OvaScience by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Third Security LLC bought a new stake in OvaScience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in OvaScience by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 48,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in OvaScience by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in OvaScience by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 338,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 309,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

