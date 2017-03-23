Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director André Gaumond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$152,000.00.

André Gaumond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, André Gaumond sold 5,000 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total value of C$76,600.00.

On Monday, March 20th, André Gaumond sold 14,633 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.90, for a total value of C$218,031.70.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) traded down 1.58% during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 542,764 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Director André Gaumond Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd-or-director-andre-gaumond-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.60.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.