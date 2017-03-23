Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital set a $66.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

In related news, VP Erez Klein sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $272,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,011,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 957,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,353,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after buying an additional 217,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,006,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) traded down 0.02% on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,249 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.73%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Company’s equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. The Company conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

