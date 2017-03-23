Oracle Co. (ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley Sells 100,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $4,484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,008.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. 5,070,775 shares of the stock traded hands. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 109,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 64.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

