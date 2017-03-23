Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Medtronic plc. from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vetr downgraded Medtronic plc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic plc. from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Medtronic plc. from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic plc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic plc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 81.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. Medtronic plc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Medtronic plc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $4,140,756.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,845,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $7,867,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,469,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,073 shares of company stock worth $16,315,832. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Medtronic plc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 589,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after buying an additional 180,926 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Medtronic plc. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,250,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,052,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,925,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,402,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc. during the third quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc. Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

