Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:AXON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) opened at 14.23 on Wednesday. Axovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Axovant Sciences will post ($1.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterates Buy Rating for Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-axovant-sciences-ltd-axon.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after buying an additional 261,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a Bermuda-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.