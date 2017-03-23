Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) opened at 29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.63. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business earned $151.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,010,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 49,575 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 343,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 2,410,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after buying an additional 424,620 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

