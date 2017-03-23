Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mediwound Ltd (MDWD)

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MDWD has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Mediwound in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) opened at 6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company’s market capitalization is $134.87 million.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 1,776.06% and a negative return on equity of 148.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mediwound will post ($0.75) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mediwound by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter worth about $1,740,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, received marketing authorization from the European Union agency (EMA) and the Israeli and Argentinean ministries of health for removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial and full thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

