Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Vetr raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) opened at 116.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $2.89 billion. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $96.63 and a 52 week high of $177.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $1.10. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,287.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. The company had revenue of $13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2966.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($16.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachel Mcminn sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $84,798.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.48, for a total value of $30,347.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,559 shares of company stock valued at $689,510. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 660.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Opus Point Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

