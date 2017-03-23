OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 394 ($4.87) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 445 ($5.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.11) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSavings Bank PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416.17 ($5.14).

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) opened at 417.70 on Tuesday. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 439.45. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.02 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from OneSavings Bank PLC’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

OneSavings Bank PLC Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

