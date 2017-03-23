One Media IP Group PLC (OMIP) Rating Reiterated by Panmure Gordon

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) opened at 3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.28. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.24 million. One Media IP Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.45 and a one year high of GBX 4.62.

One Media IP Group PLC Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights, including music, video, spoken word and digital books, for distribution through the digital medium and through traditional media outlets. The Company also licenses its music content for use in television and film advertising video games and corporate Websites.

