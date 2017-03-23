Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. WBB Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) opened at 11.28 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $494.31 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Omeros has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Omeros Co. (OMER) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/omeros-co-omer-given-overweight-rating-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Omeros by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,015,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,085,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 671,370 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 14.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 959,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. The Company’s marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement.

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.