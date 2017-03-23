Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins Purchases 1,000 Shares

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary S. Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Gary S. Collins acquired 1,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) traded up 1.93% during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,174 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $311.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Company provides financial services through its approximately 20 banking locations that are located primarily in Aurora, Illinois, and its surrounding communities and throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

