Oil States International’s (OIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Oil States International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Oil States International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.15.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) traded up 0.32% on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 155,598 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The stock’s market cap is $1.63 billion. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

In other news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

