Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) opened at 9.20 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $264.56 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 2,346.47%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post ($2.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its hydrogel platform technology. The Company’s bioresorbable hydrogel based product candidates are designed to provide sustained delivery of therapeutic agents to the eye.

