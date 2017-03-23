Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oclaro, with headquarters in San Jose, California, is a tier 1 provider of high performance optical components, modules and subsystems to the telecommunications market, and is one of the largest providers to metro and long haul network applications. Oclaro, the result of the combination of Bookham, Inc. and Avanex Corporation, leverages proprietary core technologies and vertically integrated product development to provide its customers with cost-effective and innovative optical devices, modules and subsystems. Its photonic technologies also serve selected potential high growth markets, including industrial, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, and scientific, with diversification providing both significant potential revenue streams and strategic technological advantage. Oclaro is a global company, with leading chip fabrication facilities in the UK, Switzerland and Italy, and manufacturing sites in the US, Thailand and China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Oclaro from $11.25 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) traded up 0.671% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.755. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,218 shares. Oclaro has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.383 and a beta of 1.80.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Oclaro had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm earned $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oclaro will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gordon Beck Mason sold 62,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $578,082.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Fernicola sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $45,721.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,908 shares in the company, valued at $690,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,126 shares of company stock worth $837,403. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oclaro during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Oclaro during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Oclaro by 1,415.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Oclaro during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

