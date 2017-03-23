Oceaneering International (OII) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $37.00 target price on Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Oceaneering International to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Oceaneering International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Oceaneering International from an accumulate rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded down 0.12% on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 606,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.37 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.08%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Oceaneering International by 328.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deep water applications. The Company’s business segments include services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield), and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

