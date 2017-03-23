OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (OERLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (NASDAQ:OERLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides technologies and services. Its operating segment consists of Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers and Drive Systems. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. “

OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (NASDAQ:OERLF) remained flat at $10.55 on Wednesday. OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32.

