NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) CEO Jeffrey H. Burbank Sells 3,000 Shares

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) CEO Jeffrey H. Burbank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 948,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,280,943.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) traded down 2.99% on Thursday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 258,810 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company earned $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.82 million. NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

NXTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on NxStage Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on NxStage Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on NxStage Medical to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NxStage Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 75,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. The Company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center and Services. It offers its products and services to various markets, such as home, critical care and in-center.

