Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) traded up 2.4802% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.0466. The company had a trading volume of 16,328 shares. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.3661 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts predict that NV5 Global will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/nv5-global-inc-nvee-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $7,252,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 104.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $775,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 14.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.