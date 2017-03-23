Nucor Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Vetr raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) opened at 62.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Nucor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $492,657,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 859,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 570,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $790,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,429.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $3,293,121.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,495.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 65.94%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

