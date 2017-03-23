Novartis AG’s (NVS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated their neutral rating on shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Novartis AG from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $84.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis AG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Novartis AG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded up 0.748% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.745. 1,431,712 shares of the company were exchanged. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.695 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company earned $12.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Novartis AG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Novartis AG’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Novartis AG during the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,753,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,650,000 after buying an additional 2,074,452 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Novartis AG by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,199,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,570,000 after buying an additional 349,039 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Novartis AG by 22.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,278,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,791,000 after buying an additional 796,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Novartis AG during the third quarter worth about $304,776,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

