Noble Co. (NE) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) has been assigned a $8.00 price objective by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Noble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) opened at 5.80 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. Noble has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $410 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Noble’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Noble will post ($1.32) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/noble-co-ne-given-a-8-00-price-target-by-scotiabank-analysts.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Noble by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,317,000 after buying an additional 4,997,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Noble by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,110,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 2,434,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Noble by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,033,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 1,690,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Noble by 941.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 1,468,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.