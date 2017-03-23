Noble Co. (NE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NE. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Noble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) opened at 5.80 on Thursday. Noble has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company’s market cap is $1.42 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company earned $410 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble will post ($1.32) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Noble during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 1,343.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noble by 112.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

