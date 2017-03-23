Nike Inc (NKE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $63.24 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Forward View started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 2.67% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,284,790 shares. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $10,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,987,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nike by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,719,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,984,719,000 after buying an additional 2,563,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Nike by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,587,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,926,306,000 after buying an additional 662,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,211,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,538,008,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nike by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,830,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,149,353,000 after buying an additional 755,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

