Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.08, but opened at $53.92. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nike shares last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 11,737,772 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 173,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

