Nike Inc (NKE) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Forward View started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 2.73% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,308,333 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $62.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $5,294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 173,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

