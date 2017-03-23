Nike Inc (NKE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 2.73% on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,307,492 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc boosted its stake in Nike by 0.4% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 7,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

