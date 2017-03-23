Nike Inc (NKE) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.27 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 53.92 on Wednesday. Nike has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,411,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 113,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

