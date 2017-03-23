Nike Inc (NKE) Receives Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 2.698% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.375. 13,293,179 shares of the company traded hands. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.416 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $7,089,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,737,851.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 1,304,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,225,000 after buying an additional 485,550 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 381,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PacWest Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Nike by 4.1% in the third quarter. PacWest Financial Management Inc now owns 27,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

