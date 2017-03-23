Nike Inc (NKE) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen and Company cut shares of Nike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 2.5592% on Wednesday, reaching $55.2999. The company had a trading volume of 11,208,432 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3827 and a beta of 0.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $7,089,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,737,851.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

