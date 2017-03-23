Nike Inc (NKE) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.27 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 2.6508% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.3493. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242,256 shares. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.4045 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,584.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,411,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 113,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

