Nike Inc (NKE) Given “Market Perform” Rating at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 2.73% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,307,492 shares. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nike will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $10,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,987,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $7,089,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,737,851.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

