Nighthawk Gold Corp (NHK) Director Bryan A. Coates Sells 50,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Director Bryan A. Coates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

