Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEP. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Nextera Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 price objective on Nextera Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) opened at 32.90 on Thursday. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.59. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as approximately seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

