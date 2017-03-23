NEXT plc (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXT. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 4,800 ($59.28) to GBX 4,180 ($51.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on NEXT plc from GBX 4,600 ($56.81) to GBX 3,500 ($43.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised NEXT plc to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,600 ($56.81) to GBX 4,100 ($50.64) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,699.43 ($58.04).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4125.00 on Thursday. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 6,726.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,892.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,538.78. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.98 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NEXT plc’s (NXT) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/next-plcs-nxt-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital.html.

In other NEXT plc news, insider Steve Barber purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,101 ($50.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($126,620.97). Also, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,832 ($47.33) per share, for a total transaction of £67,060 ($82,820.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $22,021,000.

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.