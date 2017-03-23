Next Co. Ltd (NXCLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Next Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NXCLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NEXT Co. Ltd provides real estate information services through sites HOME’S and Lifull. Lines of business includes Domestic Real Estate Information Services HOME’S, Services for Domestic Real Estate Companies, Overseas Business which includes Aggregation of real estate information and Portal service and other services. NEXT Co. Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Next Co. (NASDAQ:NXCLF) opened at 6.578 on Tuesday. Next Co. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $780.91 million and a PE ratio of 32.564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

