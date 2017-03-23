NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NewLink Genetics Corp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on NewLink Genetics Corp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) opened at 20.25 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $591.62 million. NewLink Genetics Corp has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in NewLink Genetics Corp by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics Corp

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for cancer treatment. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications. Its biologic product candidates are based on its HyperAcute immunotherapy technology platform, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system.

