New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “New York & Company, Inc. is a leading specialty retailer of fashion-oriented, moderately-priced women’s apparel. The Company’s proprietary branded New York & Company merchandise is sold exclusively through its national network of retail stores. “

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) remained flat at $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21,299 shares of the stock were exchanged. New York & Company has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $125.82 million.

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm earned $266.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.20 million. New York & Company had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. New York & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York & Company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John M. Worthington acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,731 shares of company stock valued at $64,750. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWY. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in New York & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New York & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York & Company by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 324,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of New York & Company by 15.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,979,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 822,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About New York & Company

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

