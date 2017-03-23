Nevro Corp (NVRO) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Nevro Corp (NASDAQ:NVRO) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nevro Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nevro Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro Corp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.
Nevro Corp (NASDAQ:NVRO) opened at 91.68 on Thursday. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.68 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.
Nevro Corp (NASDAQ:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post ($0.53) EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Michael Enxing sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $3,503,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 43,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $4,179,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,124 over the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Nevro Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nevro Corp during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nevro Corp by 666.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nevro Corp during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Nevro Corp by 1,179.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.
Nevro Corp Company Profile
Nevro Corp. is a medical device company. The Company has developed and commercialized a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Company’s Senza system is a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system that delivers its HF10 therapy. HF10 therapy is designed to deliver neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain.
