Nevro Corp (NVRO) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Nevro Corp (NASDAQ:NVRO) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nevro Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nevro Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro Corp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Nevro Corp (NASDAQ:NVRO) opened at 91.68 on Thursday. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.68 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

Nevro Corp (NASDAQ:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post ($0.53) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/nevro-corp-nvro-coverage-initiated-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, VP Michael Enxing sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $3,503,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 43,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $4,179,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,124 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Nevro Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nevro Corp during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nevro Corp by 666.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nevro Corp during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Nevro Corp by 1,179.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a medical device company. The Company has developed and commercialized a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Company’s Senza system is a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system that delivers its HF10 therapy. HF10 therapy is designed to deliver neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.