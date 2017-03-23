Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Netflix’s focus on global expansion and original content has paid off with the streaming giant adding 7.05 million net new additions in the last reported quarter, taking the total count to 19 million for 2016. Moreover, for the first time, Netflix expects International segment to post profits in the current quarter to the tune of $16 million. Netflix remains committed to make 50% its total content original over the next few years. It estimates content spending in 2017 to be around $6 billion. All this has been well reflected in the share price movement. Over the past one year, Netflix shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Broadcast Radio/TV industry. Moreover, estimtes have remained stable ahead of the company's first quarter 2017 earnings release. However, investments in original/acquired content remain a drag on profitability. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr lowered shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $125.93 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 0.38% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,744 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 330.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. Netflix has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $147.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/netflix-inc-nflx-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 89,502 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $13,036,861.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,800 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $352,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,983 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $394,732,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,469,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $800,901,000 after buying an additional 3,834,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $357,283,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $136,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.