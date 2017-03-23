Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Nestle SA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 648,761 shares. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/nestle-sa-nsrgy-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nestle SA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestle SA during the fourth quarter worth $17,866,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nestle SA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Nestle SA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 190,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Nestle SA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.