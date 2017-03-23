NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 141,521 shares of the company were exchanged. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm’s market cap is $595.11 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company earned $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post $0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Steven G. Brodie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 1,904,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 273,278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $13,263,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 222,525 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 294,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Century Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

