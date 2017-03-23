NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Insider Steven G. Brodie Sells 50,000 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Steven G. Brodie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $396,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 128,954 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $595.11 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business earned $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post $0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/neogenomics-inc-neo-insider-steven-g-brodie-sells-50000-shares.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Geduld E E boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Geduld E E now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.