Neff Corp (NEFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neff Corp (NYSE:NEFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEFF. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Neff Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Neff Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Neff Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Neff Corp (NYSE:NEFF) traded up 2.92% on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,009 shares. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. Neff Corp has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Neff Corp (NYSE:NEFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm earned $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. Neff Corp had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Neff Corp will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEFF. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Neff Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Neff Corp by 292.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Neff Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Neff Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neff Corp by 62.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neff Corp Company Profile

Neff Corporation is an equipment rental company. The Company offers various equipment rental solutions for its customer base, including non-residential construction, oil and gas, and residential construction customers. The Company’s fleet of equipment includes earthmoving, material handling, aerial and other rental equipment.

