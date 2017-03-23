Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 79.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.33. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $129.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $3,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $389,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $389,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $8,311,250. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $13,098,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 63.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 479,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 185,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cognex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $60,729,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Cognex by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,478,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,008,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

